Elon Musk accused of asking a direct report at SpaceX to have his babies, WSJ says

SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Apu Gomes/Getty Images

A woman was said to have accused Elon Musk of asking her to have his babies while she reported to him.

Sources told The Wall Street Journal that the SpaceX employee declined and was denied a raise.

Musk shares twins with a Neuralink exec, and a SpaceX flight attendant once accused him of sexual misconduct.

Elon Musk was said to have asked a SpaceX employee who reported to him to have his babies.

The Wall Street Journal cited unnamed sources familiar with the matter as saying that the employee left the company in 2013 and then accused Musk of having asked her more than once to have his babies.

The Journal said that the woman declined the offer and that her working relationship with Musk ultimately deteriorated, with sources saying Musk also denied her a raise.

The SpaceX employee received an exit package valued above $1 million when she left the company, the Journal said, citing a person familiar with the agreement.

Elon Musk and Tesla did not immediately respond to requests for comment made outside normal working hours.

Musk is a well-known advocate of the pronatalist movement. Pronatalists fear that falling birth rates will lead to the collapse of global civilization. The billionaire has 10 known children and has previously said he is doing his best to help the underpopulation crisis.

The Tesla CEO has also had children with another one of his employees, the executive Shivon Zilis of Neuralink.

Business Insider previously reported that Musk had twins with Zilis in 2021, and she told the Musk biographer Walter Isaacson that the SpaceX founder had encouraged her to have children and offered to be a sperm donor.

The Journal story also reported claims that Musk had a brief relationship with a former SpaceX summer intern and that he had a sexual relationship with another employee in 2014.

It is not the first time SpaceX and Musk have come under scrutiny over the treatment of female employees.

Seven former employees accused SpaceX executives of joking about sexual harassment and firing workers for raising concerns, according to civil-rights complaints reported by Bloomberg earlier this year, and in 2021, another former SpaceX engineer published an essay accusing the company of fostering an environment "rife with sexism."

BI also previously reported that SpaceX paid a flight attendant $250,000 to settle a sexual misconduct claim against Musk in 2018.

The cabin crew member, who worked on one of the company's private jets, accused Musk of exposing himself to her and offering to buy her a horse in exchange for an erotic massage, according to interviews and documents obtained by BI.

Musk denied the claims, calling them "utterly untrue," and later joked about them on Twitter in a response to the YouTube cofounder Chad Hurley.