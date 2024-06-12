Aspark just set a world EV speed record with the SP600 prototype

Japanese automaker Aspark made headlines with the all-electric Owl, which it planned to become the fastest-accelerating electric car in the world. While it was unseated by the McMurtry Speirling (on acceleration times), the company recently set a new record with an electric hypercar prototype.

The Aspark SP600 is the result of a partnership between the automaker, Manifattura Automobili Torino, and Bridgestone. It lapped the test track at Automotive Testing Papenburg, hitting a top speed of 438.7 kph, or around 273 mph. Though the car was designed specifically to hit those speeds, the team needed a tire that could withstand the extreme forces, leading Bridgestone to develop a bespoke Potenza Race tire for the application.

Prior to the speed run, the SP600 underwent a battery of virtual and physical tests. Wind tunnel sessions and advanced computer design methods helped the team develop the car for maximum speed. They also designed a bespoke battery unit for the car. On June 8, that testing paid off with Nurburgring 24 Hour winner Marc Basseng behind the wheel. It took two attempts, but the car eventually reached its top speed, which was certified by a Racelogic V-Box and precision GPS.

Aspark CEO Masanori Yoshida said, “It has been about 10 years since we started making the Owl Hypercar. We aimed for the world’s fastest acceleration car, and then attempted and achieved the top speed world record today. This technical capability inspires all involved to personal excellence and to challenge and grow in leaps and bounds into the future.”

It's important to note that the SP600 is a prototype and not a production car. That said, Aspark only planned 50 units of the Owl, and all have been sold, so it’s logical to assume that the prototype will lead to another road-legal electric hypercar. If it does reach production, the SP600’s price tag will likely exceed that of the Owl, which crests the $3 million mark.