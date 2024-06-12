2025 Nissan Leaf pricing stays the same, but it could still cost you more

The Nissan Leaf enters the 2025 model year with an MSRP that carries on unchanged from the previous year. That's not surprising, as the current generation of the EV is on its final model year. However, those buying a 2025 model could still be paying more.

The base Nissan Leaf S marches into the 2025 model year unchanged, starting at $29,280 (including a $1,140 destination charge) and equipped with a 40-kWh lithium-ion battery good for an EPA-estimated range of up to 149 miles. The Leaf SV Plus stickers at $37,330, and comes with a 60-kWh battery and a maximum range of 212 miles.

However, the 2025 model is no longer eligible for a EV tax credit that was worth up to $3,750. The 2024 model is still eligible, so if you're shopping for a Leaf it would be best to search for one that's in a dealer's inventory — and considering the big slowdown in EV sales in general, that shouldn't be hard to find. Just make sure that it was built in 2024 and that you can take delivery before January 1, 2025. Individual states may have their own credits, so do your research.

The 2025 model sees no major improvements, so you're not going to be missing much. All Leafs come with forward and rear automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, and blind spot and lane departure warnings. Additionally, the Leaf SV Plus includes features such as intelligent cruise control with stop-and-go functionality.

The last major update for the Leaf came in 2023, when the car was facelifted and given snazzy new wheels. Toward the end of that year, it also became the cheapest EV in America after Chevy discontinued the Bolt.

Nissan has previewed the next-generation Leaf in the Chill-Out concept. It trades the Leaf's five-door hatchback body for a crossover profile and looks a bit like a sleeker, more compact Ariya. Of course, we don't know how much of the Chill-Out's design will make it to production. A mid-2025 reveal for the 2026 model year is expected.