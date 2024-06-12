2025 Ford Mustang GTD interior shown along with Carbon Series and performance package

One of the funny things about the initial reveal of the 2025 Ford Mustang GTD was the fact that the interior was hidden. Finally, Ford has seen fit to change that and give us all a peek at the mega-Mustang's insides. But not only that, it's also showing and detailing both the Carbon Series and Performance packages on the same vehicle. All of these are combined to make the ultimate version of the ultimate pony car.

We'll quickly go over those newly detailed packages first. The Carbon Series package leaves the hood, roof and rear deck unpainted, revealing the carbon fiber weave of the panels visible. It can be applied with any of the available colors, including the new Chroma Flame hue pictured. Painted stripes in matching or contrasting colors, as well as blue, red or black painted calipers are also available with the selection.

The Performance Package is more functional, and Ford notes that this package will be equipped on the car that will attempt to lap the Nürburgring in under 7 minutes. It includes additional front canards, a larger splitter, underbody flaps, and the rear wing with drag reduction mode. It further includes the Lightweight Package with magnesium wheels (painted silver with the Performance Package) and less sound deadening.

Now onto the interior. It has some familiar Mustang appointments such as the 12.4-inch instrument screen and 13.2-inch infotainment screen, but each receive updated graphics, along with a new Performance layout for the instruments. The steering wheel is a new flat-bottom piece with leather and Dinamica wrappings, plus carbon fiber accents. It has buttons for adjusting suspension and exhaust settings, but best of all, it has 3D-printed titanium shift paddles. And down on the center console, there are buttons for accessing the Track Apps and front axle lift system. Occupants will also enjoy standard Recaro seats with a surprisingly restrained and somewhat retro gradient color scheme. And of course, there's the extra-cool window to the rear suspension taking the place of the rear seats.

No additional info regarding pricing was given, but as this reveal was done at Le Mans in France, Ford did provide information for how European buyers can apply to buy. They can go to TheMustangGTD.com to apply, and it opens up for applications at 1 p.m. CET (7 a.m. EDT) on June 13.

Related video: