2025 BMW 2 Series gets a fresh interior look and improved tech

The 2025 BMW 2 Series represents this generation’s first refresh, and it brings improved tech, a new center stack design and a number of other small design tweaks throughout.

You won’t notice much new in the 2 Series’ exterior design outside of a new color palette at first glance. Pictured in the gallery above is the new Vegas Red Metallic option, but you can also newly select Skyscraper Grey metallic, Frozen Pure Grey metallic and Frozen Portimao Blue II metallic. Most interesting of all the new color options, though, is the addition of Zandvoort Blue to the list, which was previously an M2-exclusive shade. Beyond the paint, the M240i features an array of new “M” badges sprinkled throughout, such as in the lower front opening and on the front fenders like we’ve seen on other recently refreshed M-lite models. BMW says it’s offering a few new 19-inch wheel designs and a new M Sport Professional Package as well – combines a number of Shadowline individual options into a package.

Both the powertrains for the 230i and M240i carry over. The base 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder still makes 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, while the M240i shoves out 382 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque from its 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six. Both can be had with rear-wheel drive or xDrive all-wheel drive, and an eight-speed automatic transmission is the only option.

BMW’s big interior revision is a new center stack that integrates the brand’s latest air vent design and eliminates more buttons and controls in the cockpit. Directly above the new stack is an updated infotainment system now running iDrive 8.5, which is a big upgrade over the not-so-stellar iDrive 8 software. You’ll also notice enhanced ambient lighting that’s designed as a waterfall of light over top of the vents with nine colors to choose from.

Directly in front of the driver is a new two-spoke wheel featuring a polygonal rim on the 230i. Opt for the M240i (or select the M Sport Package on the 230i) and you get a new flat-bottom steering wheel with a red center marker at the 12 o’clock position, further accented by M tricolor stitching. A new Tacora Red interior color option joins the list of available upholstery choices, and two open-pore wood trim designs are newly optional, too.

Pricing for the 2025 2 Series is out, and every version ticks up by $580, partly due to a rise of the destination charge from $995 to $1,175. We’ve listed the starting prices for you below.

230i: $40,375

230i xDrive: $43,375

M240i: $51,275

M240i xDrive: $53,274

