2024-2025 Chevrolet Corvette recalled over seatbelt issue

Chevrolet has issued a safety recall that applies to over 13,000 units of the Corvette built during the 2024 and 2025 model years. The cars included in the campaign were potentially built with faulty seatbelt retractors, which increases the risk of an injury in the event of an accident.

Assigned recall number 24V-418 by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the recall includes 13,464 examples of the Corvette built between September 18, 2023, and March 22, 2024. Chevrolet estimates that the problem is present in about 8% of those cars.

The company hasn't announced whether the issue is limited to a specific trim level, variant, or body style. However, it explained that the recalled cars were built with a driver-side and/or passenger-side seatbelt retractor that "can become locked in a stowed position" under certain conditions. Put another way, the driver and/or the passenger aren't able to safely buckle up if the retractor gets stuck. Engineers linked the problem to two internal components that "may be slightly out of dimensional specifications," according to the NHTSA.

Chevrolet notes that it has received 56 field complaints possibly related to the problem, though it's not aware of any accidents or injuries. The company will begin notifying owners of affected cars by mail on July 22. The fix is relatively simple: Owners will be asked to take their Corvette to an authorized dealership so that a technician can replace the faulty retractors with updated parts that won't lock up.

The problem is serious enough that Chevrolet issued a stop-delivery order to every store in its dealer network. It explained that, until further notice, the cars included in the campaign can't be sold, delivered if they're already sold, or used for test drives. There's no word on when the stop-delivery order will be lifted; Chevrolet adds that the parts it needs to fix the recalled cars aren't available. More details will emerge soon.