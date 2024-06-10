More than 211,000 Dodge Durangos and Ram trucks recalled to fix stability control

Stellantis is recalling more than 211,000 SUVs and pickup trucks to fix a software problem that could disable the vehicles' electronic stability control systems. The recall covers certain vehicles from model year 2022 — Dodge Durangos and Ram 2500-3500 heavy-duty trucks.

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration documents say these trucks may experience a malfunction in their anti-lock braking control module — which in turn could cause a failure in stability control, a key safety feature. This could create the potential for a crash.

A Stellantis spokesperson said the company conducted an investigation and discovered the problem after a “routine review of customer feedback” tipped it off. The company's unaware of any related injuries or accidents.

A total of 211,581 vehicles — produced between April 2021 and December 2022 — are expected to have this defect. The company has very specific numbers for the affected vehicles: 524 Ram 3500s, 157,890 Ram 2500s and 53,167 Dodge Durangos.

In addition, 17,462 vehicles in Canada, 2,313 in Mexico and another 5,023 in markets outside North America will be recalled.

Dealers will update the anti-lock braking control module software. Like all recalls, the repair will be done for free. Dealers and owners can expect to get notification letters in late July. Until then, drivers can see if their specific vehicle is iin this recall by using the NHSTA recall site and/or Chrysler's recall lookup. You'll need to enter your VIN, so have that handy.