2025 Mazda3 hatchback gets cheaper, adds more tech features

The 2025 Mazda3 arrives looking mostly the same as the mildly updated 2024 Mazda3, but it does get cheaper thanks to the entry-level 2.5 S trim being reintroduced to the hatchback.

Starting at $26,135, the base model is $720 cheaper than the entry-level 2024 Mazda3 hatchback that started at $26,855.

When it comes to new features, Mazda is adding Alexa Built-in to the feature list, but only on Select Sport or higher trims. This will allow you to make voice commands to change car settings such as the climate temperature, radio station and more. Another tech upgrade for 2025 is the addition of Mazda Online Navigation. Standard on the Premium trim or above, this new navigation system offers improved route guidance via over-the-air updates.

Stick shift enthusiasts will be glad to hear the six-speed manual option carries on in 2025, once again paired with the S Premium trim ($31,835) and the naturally-aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder – there’s still no manual option for the Turbo that starts at $33,285 for the sedan Carbon Edition. The most expensive Mazda3 is the Turbo Premium Plus in hatchback form for $38,135.

Mazda says the hatchback will arrive at dealers this summer with the sedan following in early fall.

Related video: