2025 GMC Terrain fully revealed in spy photos

A couple of months ago, GMC teased the 2025 Terrain compact SUV and said there'd be a reveal sometime this year. We're still waiting on the official reveal, but in the meantime, a spy photographer caught the GMC out and about without any coverings. So this is an early look at the Terrain, both in AT4 and Denali trim levels.

Being a mechanical twin to the recently revised 2025 Chevy Equinox, there are some similarities in the roofline, the prominent C-pillar and the window lines, but beyond that the Terrain continues to be solidly distinguished from the Chevy. The front has GMC's more vertical headlights and tall grille, with the latter getting a unique black surround. The fender flares are given more prominence, particularly from the signature amber marker lights over each wheel, and there are subtle taillight and bumper changes. There are design differences between the AT4 and Denali, too. The AT4 has black contrasting flares and bumpers, whereas the Denali has body color pieces. And the AT4 has tow hooks and smaller wheels with all-terrain tires.

The Terrain really differentiates itself from the Equinox inside, though. It trades the more organic, trapezoidal Chevy design for the crisp, rectangular looks of larger GMC models. Complementing the look is the touchscreen in portrait layout compared to the Chevy's landscape unit. We don't know for sure whether this screen will be standard across the lineup (the photo is of a Denali), but considering GM's willingness to include big screens in all its models, we wouldn't be surprised if this is included even on base Terrains.

Underpinning the Terrain will be the same new platform as Equinox, and almost certainly the same turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder with 175 horsepower. Front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive should be on offer, with the former getting a CVT and the latter an eight-speed automatic. The AT4 model clearly has reworked bumpers for better approach and departure angle than the standard Terrain, and probably has some additional light protection. We'll be curious if GMC offers a twin-clutch rear differential for some locking and torque-vectoring functionality to help it stand out and potentially compete with the likes of high-end Bronco Sport. But that's more in the realm of speculation.

We should have confirmation of many of these details and much more soon when GMC officially reveals the Terrain itself.