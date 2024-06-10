2025 Chevrolet Blazer EV MSRP comes down, but comes with less content

Early pricing data for the 2025 Chevrolet Blazer EV, the crossover's second model year, shows minor increases. Starting with the figures, we're told MSRPs for the launch configurations after the $1,395 destination charge, and their differences from 2024, will be:

LT AWD: $48,995 ($1,200 less)

$48,995 ($1,200 less) RS AWD: $54,295 ($300 less)

Four additional trims, the LT and RS with front-wheel drive, the RS with rear-wheel drive, and the SS with all-wheel drive, haven't been priced yet and will launch later.

If these prices hold all the way to retail deliveries, it looks like there's money to be saved, but GM Authority reports that rearranged options mean the opposite has happened — buyers will pay more for less vehicle. On the 2024 Blazer EV LT AWD, the $1,225 Convenience and Driver Confidence Package and the $2,295 Comfort & Convenience Package are mandatory inclusions. For 2025, Chevy's apparently making the Convenience and Driver Confidence Package standard equipment, which means all buyers will get features like adaptive cruise control, HD Surround Vision, enhanced automatic emergency braking and revere automatic braking. But the Comfort and Convenience Package will become optional, so shoppers will need to pay more for kit like an eight-way driver's seat and heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, the black Evotex interior, a powered liftgate, a wireless phone charger and trailer wiring provisions.

If the Comfort and Convenience Package stays the same price as in 2024, a 2025 LT AWD with the same spec would cost $51,290, a $1,095 bump above 2024 pricing, which doesn't include needing to buy a charge cord. GM's accessories site sells that cord for $450, so the real difference between this year and next could be much closer to $1,500 before any other changes.

Turning to the RS AWD, its $2,620 RS Convenience & Driver Confidence Package won't be standard. So that $300 MSRP savings translates into paying $2,320 more than in 2024 before getting the charge cord.

Because the Evotex interior came standard in 2024 as part of the Comfort and Convenience Package on the LT, a black cloth interior steps in as the standard fabric. Speaking of black, a Midnight/Sport Edition Package for the LT will put the dark stuff on the Bowtie badging outside, the high-gloss roof rails and on the 19-inch aluminum wheels. The free Red Hot exterior color is also said to be going away, leaving the $495 Radiant Red Tintcoat as the sole crimson hue.

Anyone who likes the Blazer EV but isn't sold on the coming price calculus might look into leasing a 2024 model. Cars Direct reports that pricing after available discounts puts the 2024 Blazer EV's monthly lease payment a mere $10 above the lease payment for a gas-powered 2024 Blazer.

