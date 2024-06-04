Ford's U.S. sales soar 11.2% in May, powered by hybrids, trucks, and even EVs

Ford reported May U.S. auto sales that jumped considerably, once again powered by hybrid vehicle and truck sales. For the month, Ford sold 190,014 vehicles, an 11.2% increase from a year ago and up 6.4% sequentially from April. Ford delivered 17,631 hybrid vehicles for the month, driven by the new F-150 hybrid and Maverick hybrid. The Maverick was a standout, with sales jumping nearly 96% to 13,616 trucks sold in May. The hybrid version of the Maverick saw sales jump 111% to 7,687 trucks. Ford said Maverick pickup and hybrid sales hit a sales record in May. The all-new F-150 pickup, which saw sales slip earlier this year because of a delayed rollout, rebounded in May. Ford’s overall truck sales climbed 11.2% in May to 109,143, with total pickup sales jumping 7.7% on sales of 87,786 pickups. Ford said sales of the hybrid version of the F-150 rose 51% on sales of 5,766 trucks.

2024 Ford F-150 XLT FX4 front View 39 Photos

Ford’s recent pivot from EVs to hybrids appears to be paying off on the sales floor, a success that Ford CEO Jim Farley sees sticking around for some time. "We should stop talking about [hybrid powertrains] as transitional technology," Ford CEO Jim Farley said at Bernstein’s Strategic Decision conference last Thursday. Ford’s EV sales are still seeing momentum, however. Ford said EV sales totaled 8,966 vehicles in May, up 64.7% year over year. Ford’s EVs are still popular with consumers, with the Mustang Mach-E SUV up 45.9%; F-150 Lightning up 91%, and E-Transit commercial van up 77%.