Results from Toyota's investigation into testing methods and certification methods in crash testing found wrongdoing as it pertains to seven different models. This comes two years after certification issues cropped up at Toyota Group companies, including Hino Motors and Daihatsu, prompting Toyota to investigate its own company.

Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda apologized Monday for the massive cheating on certification tests.

As a result of the investigation, Toyota has halted shipments and suspended production of three models (the only three of the seven still in production). Involved vehicles were only sold in Japan and include the Corolla Fielder, Axio and Yaris Cross. The other four models that Toyota found errors in crash test methods for include the Crown, Isis, Sienta and RX, none of which are still being sold.

Toyota stresses that there is no reason to stop using the affected vehicles and that it can confirm "there are no performance issues that contravene laws and regulations."

A statement in response to the investigation was posted on Toyota's global media site.

"We sincerely apologize for any concern or inconvenience this may cause to our customers and stakeholders who have placed their trust in Toyota. We take it seriously that the problem was discovered at Toyota following the recent discovery of certification issues at Hino Motors, Ltd. and Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Toyota Industries Corporation."

The wide-ranging faulty testing at Japan’s top automaker involved the use of inadequate or outdated data in collision tests, and incorrect testing of airbag inflation and rear-seat damage in crashes. Engine power tests also were found to have been falsified.

“We sincerely apologize,” Toyoda said, bowing deeply at a news conference in Tokyo.

Also Monday, Japanese rival Mazda Motor Corp. reported similar irregular certification testing, and halted production of two models, the Roadster and Mazda 2. It said incorrect engine control software was used in the tests.

Mazda, based in the southwestern city of Hiroshima, also acknowledged violations on crash tests on three discontinued models. The violations don’t affect the vehicles’ safety.

Tokyo-based Honda Motor Co. also apologized late Monday for improper tests, such as those on noise levels and torque, on a range of models whose affected older versions are no longer in production, such as the Accord, Odyssey and Fit. The safety of the vehicles is not affected, it said.

Toyoda said the company may have been too eager to get the tests done and abbreviated them at a time when model varieties were burgeoning.

Toyota sells more than 10 million vehicles around the world.

Toyoda, the grandson of the company’s founder, suggested some certification rules might be overly stringent, noting such tests differed around the world. But he repeatedly said he wasn't condoning the violations.

“We are not a perfect company. But if we see anything wrong, we will take a step back and keep trying to correct it,” said Toyoda.

Material from the Associated Press is used in this report.