Upcoming Corvette ZR1 teased with central exhaust exit, more engine noise

The next Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 teaser is here, and this time there’s a halfway decent shot of the car’s tail end. Of course, there’s plenty of engine noise, too, but other than making for some enjoyable listening, there isn’t much more we can discern from it than what we’ve already heard.

As for that shot of its rear, the ZR1 is clearly rocking a central exhaust exit just like the Z06 – the Stingray (and E-Ray) with its 6.2-liter V8 positions its exhaust tips on the outer edges of the rear bumper. The central exhaust is further confirmation that the ZR1 will have the 5.5-liter V8 behind the cabin, and if all the reports and rumors are true, it’ll be a turbocharged version of that engine. Whether it sticks with the flat-plane crank of the Z06 or switches to a cross-plane crank design is yet to be determined.

A peek at the mega-aggressive rear wing is also on offer in this video, where we can confirm it definitely looks even bigger than what’s offered on the Z06.

The final reveal date still isn’t available, but Chevy reiterated in its video that the ZR1 will be revealed “this summer.” We suspect there will be even more teasers as a proper reveal gets closer, but in the meantime, feel free to check out our most recent spy shots of the ZR1 where you can get an even better look at the super-high-performance Corvette.