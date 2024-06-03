2024 Mercedes E-Class All-Terrain Wagon finally here, costs $75,850

Probably took longer than wagon fans expected, but the 2024 Mercedes-Benz E 450 All-Terrain wagon is finally here with standard all-wheel drive, an adaptive air suspension and an off-road driving mode its sedan counterpart doesn’t get. Coming after the introduction of the sixth-generation E-Class sedan, the refreshed wagon is a little over an inch wider than the previous wagon, said to increased interior space in the second row. Cabin updates include a new available Superscreen system, which brings a front passenger display screen. That off-road driving mode activates the car’s 360-degree camera system, featuring a "transparent hood" that lets the driver see more ground in front of the vehicle.

Mercedes said the wagon’s screens are powered by a new processor that brings faster speeds and more responsive navigation, and the system relies on a 5G model for over-the-air updates and connectivity features. The extra processing power enables several new features, including a sound visualization function that projects images onto the car’s displays. There’s also a new third-party app capability, allowing users to play Angry Birds, stream TikTok videos or hold a WebEx or Zoom call from the cabin. Users can also take selfies and videos using the car’s in-cabin cameras.

The E 450 All-Terrain fits a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six mild-hybrid powertrain making a combined 375 horsepower and 369 pounds of torque. It's no AMG E 63 Wagon, but 0-60 won't look too shabby after exiting the school zone.

That list of goodies means a higher price, the new wagon starting at $74,700 before destination, a $3,450 jump over the 2023 wagon. Add the $1,150 destination charge, the total before options and taxes comes to $75,850. That puts it about $14,000 above the Volvo V90 Cross Country and $5,000 over the Audi A6 Allroad. Among gas-powered compatriots, only the Audi RS6 Avant costs more, but that wagon is focused on hauling something other than groceries, and on the EV side, the Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo joins the Audi beyond the six-figure MSRP mark.

