2025 Buick Enclave changes trim names and pricing

Buick loves to fiddle with its trim names. In 2020, the Enclave offered Base, Essence, Premium and Avenir trims. Two years later, the trim steps went Preferred, Essence, Premium and Avenir. Two years later, in 2022, only Essence, Premium, and Avenir remained. And the 2025 Enclave has done another presto change-o, with Essense becoming Preferred, and Premium switching to Sport Touring. And while we knew that, what we didn't know were the prices for these reshuffled trims, which GM Authority sniffed out.

MSRPs for the 2025 Enclave after the $1,395 destination charge, and their differences from 2024, are:

Preferred: $46,395 ($1,100)

$46,395 ($1,100) Sport Touring: $48,795 (New trim)

$48,795 (New trim) Avenir: $59,395 ($500)

These are all front-drivers, sending power to the rear wheels adds $2,000 to the price.

The Sport Touring costs $2,490 more than the entry-level Preferred, nearly 40% more than the current option price. Also, since it's a spiffier version of the Preferred, the Sport Touring is $3,800 less than the current middle trim, the 2024 Enclave Premium.

Mechanically, the Enclave gets the same turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder as the Acadia and Traverse as its sole engine option. Output comes to 328 horsepower and 326 pound-feet of torque, sent through an eight-speed automatic. Towing capacity is 5,000 pounds,

All Enclaves except the Avenir get a standard 30-inch instrument and infotainment display, floating center console, adjustable ambient lighting, wireless device charging and a 12-speaker. The range-topper takes the sound system to 16 speakers, adds a panoramic sunroof, front seat ventilation and massage function, rear seat heating, a head-up display, plus adaptive shocks working larger 22-inch wheels. The Sport Touring (ST), as one might expect, adopts black trim, including in the grille, and black 20-inch wheels.

Buick added standard ADAS perks like automatic emergency braking with intersection support, blind-spot monitoring with steering assist, plus lane-keep assist as standard. And Super Cruise will be an option.

All told, it's a healthy improvement in features for relatively small price increases.