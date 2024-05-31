Editors' Picks May 2024: The new Tacoma, E-Class and more

This month saw us rate a number of cars and trucks that recently received massive updates. The 2024 Toyota Tacoma is finally an Editors' Pick, as it marks a tremendous improvement over the previous generation pickup. Meanwhile, others like the redesigned Mercedes-Benz E-Class or refreshed Lexus LC continue in their success. Lastly, we finally get a go in the Cadillac Lyriq on our home turf and deem it worthy enough for a recommendation. In case you missed previous Editors' Picks posts, here’s a quick refresher on what’s going on here. We rate all the new cars we drive with a 1-10 score. Cars that are exemplary in their respective segments get an Editors’ Pick designation. Those are the ones we’d recommend to our friends, family and anybody who’s curious and asks the question. You'll find the entire list of Editors' Picks at this link here, which we keep updated as cars are either added or dropped from the list. The vehicles you’ll find below consist of every car we rated in May that earned an Editors’ Pick. 2024 Toyota Tacoma



Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro action front three quarter View 42 Photos

2024 Lexus LC 500h View 39 Photos

Quick take: The craftsmanship and attention to detail are supreme, but it's the driving experience that really makes this car a phenomenon. Plus, it finally has a usable infotainment system. Score: 8.5 What it competes with: Porsche 911, Chevrolet Corvette, Jaguar F-Type, BMW 8 Series, Maserati GranTurismo Pros: One of the most complete cars on sale today; symphonic engine; Concours-conquering design; way-fun to drive Cons: Tight trunk space; hybrid is an odd offering From the editors: Road Test Editor Zac Palmer — "The LC is hands-down one of my favorite cars to drive and be in. The infotainment update for 2024 is a massive upgrade, but I still don't think it solves all the problems. That said, of all the super-powerful, high-performance grand tourers on sale today, the LC 500 is the one I'd put in my driveway." In-depth analysis: 2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible First Drive 2024 Cadillac Lyriq

2024 Cadillac Lyriq Sport 3 View 86 Photos

Quick take: Cadillac's Lyriq is a hugely impressive vehicle from a design, luxury and tech standpoint. It could use some driving refinements, but it's still a great value for a luxury EV. Score: 7.5 What it competes with: Tesla Model X, Audi Q8 E-Tron, Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV, Jaguar I-Pace, Genesis GV70 Electrified, Lexus RZ Pros: Priced well; mega-luxurious interior; great charging tech; drives well and looks even better Cons: Cargo room is on the small side; not particularly sporting or extra-comfy to drive From the editors: Road Test Editor Zac Palmer — "I like the Lyriq a lot, though I don't love this EV. It's priced right with a massively impressive interior alongside great tech. However, the chassis tuning is not up to GM's typically great standards. It neither handles all that well nor rides like a luxurious Cadillac should. That said, I think it hits on most of the important elements to be a great EV and would still recommend it." Senior Editor, Electric John Beltz Snyder — "The cabin feels like a truly special space, which is something that’s been missing from so many Cadillacs of recent memory. Everything you touch feels sturdy and high-quality. The cantilevered center console doesn’t quite extend to the dash, leaving room for a standalone storage compartment opposite it, lined with colored leather like the drawer of a jewelry chest." In-depth analysis: 2024 Cadillac Lyriq Sport AWD Road Test: Old-school drive with new-school looks 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2024 Mercedes-Benz E 450 front three quarter View 30 Photos