Editors' Picks May 2024: The new Tacoma, E-Class and more

This month saw us rate a number of cars and trucks that recently received massive updates. The 2024 Toyota Tacoma is finally an Editors' Pick, as it marks a tremendous improvement over the previous generation pickup. Meanwhile, others like the redesigned Mercedes-Benz E-Class or refreshed Lexus LC continue in their success. Lastly, we finally get a go in the Cadillac Lyriq on our home turf and deem it worthy enough for a recommendation.
In case you missed previous Editors' Picks posts, here’s a quick refresher on what’s going on here. We rate all the new cars we drive with a 1-10 score. Cars that are exemplary in their respective segments get an Editors’ Pick designation. Those are the ones we’d recommend to our friends, family and anybody who’s curious and asks the question. You'll find the entire list of Editors' Picks at this link here, which we keep updated as cars are either added or dropped from the list. The vehicles you’ll find below consist of every car we rated in May that earned an Editors’ Pick.
2024 Toyota Tacoma
Quick take: The Toyota Tacoma is a stellar midsize pickup with several configurations, off-road variants and a relatively efficient hybrid powertrain option. It's finally the complete package.
Score: 8
What it competes with: Ford Ranger, Nissan Frontier, Chevrolet Colorado, GMC Canyon, Honda Ridgeline, Jeep Gladiator
Pros: Strong power and torque; enormous configurability; loads of off-road options; quiet and refined ride; manual transmission availability
Cons: Coarse engine; on the expensive side; Limited not as plush as it could be; manual is clunky
From the editors:
News Editor Joel Stocksdale — "I'm quite impressed with the Tacoma, even without trying out the flagship powertrain. It's a serious competitor in the segment again with strong performance and efficiency, refined ride quality, and an impressive amount of features and customizations."
In-depth analysis: 2024 Toyota Tacoma Review: All-new and highly configurable
2024 Lexus LC
Quick take: The craftsmanship and attention to detail are supreme, but it's the driving experience that really makes this car a phenomenon. Plus, it finally has a usable infotainment system.
Score: 8.5
What it competes with: Porsche 911, Chevrolet Corvette, Jaguar F-Type, BMW 8 Series, Maserati GranTurismo
Pros: One of the most complete cars on sale today; symphonic engine; Concours-conquering design; way-fun to drive
Cons: Tight trunk space; hybrid is an odd offering
From the editors:
Road Test Editor Zac Palmer — "The LC is hands-down one of my favorite cars to drive and be in. The infotainment update for 2024 is a massive upgrade, but I still don't think it solves all the problems. That said, of all the super-powerful, high-performance grand tourers on sale today, the LC 500 is the one I'd put in my driveway."
In-depth analysis: 2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible First Drive
2024 Cadillac Lyriq
Quick take: Cadillac's Lyriq is a hugely impressive vehicle from a design, luxury and tech standpoint. It could use some driving refinements, but it's still a great value for a luxury EV.
Score: 7.5
What it competes with: Tesla Model X, Audi Q8 E-Tron, Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV, Jaguar I-Pace, Genesis GV70 Electrified, Lexus RZ
Pros: Priced well; mega-luxurious interior; great charging tech; drives well and looks even better
Cons: Cargo room is on the small side; not particularly sporting or extra-comfy to drive
From the editors:
Road Test Editor Zac Palmer — "I like the Lyriq a lot, though I don't love this EV. It's priced right with a massively impressive interior alongside great tech. However, the chassis tuning is not up to GM's typically great standards. It neither handles all that well nor rides like a luxurious Cadillac should. That said, I think it hits on most of the important elements to be a great EV and would still recommend it."
Senior Editor, Electric John Beltz Snyder — "The cabin feels like a truly special space, which is something that’s been missing from so many Cadillacs of recent memory. Everything you touch feels sturdy and high-quality. The cantilevered center console doesn’t quite extend to the dash, leaving room for a standalone storage compartment opposite it, lined with colored leather like the drawer of a jewelry chest."
In-depth analysis: 2024 Cadillac Lyriq Sport AWD Road Test: Old-school drive with new-school looks
2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Quick take: The E-Class is luxury to the max, but it doesn't scrimp on the driving experience either. From the wild tech to the incredible ride and impressive handling, this is one stellar sedan.
Score: 8.5
What it competes with: BMW 5 Series, Audi A6, Cadillac CT5, Genesis G80, Volvo S90, Lexus ES
Pros: Classically beautiful styling, gorgeous interior, super-advanced tech, drives really well
Cons: Expensive, touch steering wheel is frustrating; tech can be overwhelming
From the editors:
Road Test Editor Zac Palmer — "The new E-Class is luxury motoring to the max in this segment. Per usual, Mercedes-Benz is ahead of the game in almost every way. I can have just as much fun wafting along listening to the wild Burmester 4D sound system as I can winding out the sweet-sounding inline-six in the E 450. This sedan truly does it all."
Features Editor James Riswick — "From a traditional luxury car standpoint, the new E-Class cabin boasts beautiful materials and a cleaner design than before that creates the sensation of a lower dashboard. This E does not drive big either. The rear-wheel steering, which turns up to 4.5 degrees versus the Disney-ride 10 of the EQS, certainly aids that perception around hairpins and when parking, but it never feels like a big, bruising Benz from behind the wheel. It’s manageable."
In-depth analysis: 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class First Drive Review: Driven to distraction
