Volkswagen ID. Buzz to offer custom graphic wraps that you can design

Volkswagen is stepping into the fun spirit of the Bus with the imminent launch of the ID. Buzz here in the U.S. As the second “International Bus Day” approaches on June 2, VW announced a new custom graphics program that will be available for the Buzz in collaboration with Wrapmate.

Future ID. Buzz owners will be able to design their own custom graphics or select from those dreamt up by Volkswagen and collaborating artists. VW promises to release special offerings over time, with the first of those being on display in the reveal photos at the top of this post. Dubbed “Love the Earth” by Bob Hieronimus, it’s a design that’s meant to celebrate VW’s shift to EVs and more sustainable practices. The wrap says “Love the Earth” in 25 different languages and serves as a call for global unity, VW says. And if you recall, Hieronimus was the artist who – also in working with VW – recreated the iconic “Light Bus” from Woodstock 1969.

As for the details of what customers can order, all of the Wrapmate wraps will be made of 3M vinyl. They can be installed at any of Wrapmate’s 2,000 certified wrap installers across the country. You’ll be able to design your own wrap via Wrapmate’s 3D configurator which launches on June 2 in beta mode. Following that, those who have designed their preferred wrap will be able to order it in fall 2024 through Wrapmate’s online portal or a participating Volkswagen dealership – we're still waiting on pricing.

The ID. Buzz launches later this year as a 2025 model, and you can read all the latest U.S. specs and details in our breakdown here.

