19 thoughts about the 2024 Lexus LC: 2 editors, 2 versions, 2,300 miles apart

The 2024 Lexus LC is home to the model’s biggest update since the Convertible launched a few years ago. It has a new infotainment system! Woohoo! On a less sarcastic note, it is kind of a big deal, because the outgoing system was arguably the car’s biggest flaw. Everything else? It’s not often that any automotive journalist edges toward using the word “perfect” for anything, but the LC 500 was about as close to high-performance grand touring perfection as it gets.

So of course Senior Editor James Riswick and I had to schedule loans of the freshened 2024 model to see if the updates made it any more perfect. The differences? James got to poke around with the fire-breathing V8 with the top down in an LC 500 Convertible in sunny California, while I made do with the LC 500h hybrid model in obligatory coupe form during spring in Michigan. Let's see who had more fun.

1. The hybrid powertrain was always and still is an oddball

While the regular LC 500 is fairly straightforward with its 5.0-liter V8 and 10-speed automatic, the 500h’s propulsion system is full-on alien spec. It’s called the Multistage Hybrid system, and it consists of a 3.5-liter naturally aspirated V6, two electric motors, a four-speed automatic transmission and a planetary-type CVT. Confusing, right?

2. But it works in practice

Working in concert, the two gearsets simulate the effect of shifting through a 10-speed transmission, just like the actual 10-speed transmission in the LC 500. Every now and then, you’ll physically feel the car shift through its four real gears with a traditional shifting sensation. In between those true shifts, the revs will slur up and down as you’d expect from a CVT simulating gear shifts. It’s one of the most bizarre shifting experiences I’ve ever felt, only made weirder by grabbing the shift paddles to do it yourself. Is the shifting fun? Not really. But on the plus side, Lexus tuned this wild setup to be silky smooth and refined in all types of driving.

3. It’s surprisingly quick

Off the line, I think the hybrid is quicker than the V8. The torque of those electric motors snap the car into action straight away, causing you to light up the rear tires (it’s RWD only) on accident rather easily. Soon as speeds exceed much more than 40-50 mph, the V8 is far and away more effective, but don’t think the hybrid is a slow poke by any means.

4. The hybrid needs a limited-slip differential badly

One-wheel-peel is the theme of driving the LC 500h. This car needed a limited-slip differential yesterday considering how much torque its electric motors put down. It’s a little pathetic at how ineffective it transfers all that power to the pavement. Your driving buddies will know you were enthusiastically pulling away from a light every time from the long, single, tire mark left on the ground.

5. Half the point of the LC is the sound, and you lose that with the hybrid

The 3.5-liter yawning up and down the rev range isn’t a particularly offensive sound in a vacuum, but it sure is lame knowing that you could be listening to one of the best exhaust notes on offer today from any car. Add some over-active augmented noise into the cabin and a ping-ponging CVT, and the noise gets old rather quickly.

6. But man the range is astounding

I got into the 500h at the start of my loan with a full tank, and the range readout said I had 705(!) miles of range. That’s because the hybrid has the same enormous 22.2-gallon fuel tank as the V8 that gets a pitiful 18 mpg combined compared to the hybrid’s 29 mpg combined. Even driving it hard, I could scarcely get the fuel economy much below the 26 mpg the hybrid is rated for in the city. Basically, you’ll need to stop to empty your bladder and eat (maybe even sleep) before you’ll need to stop and refuel on an LC 500h road trip.

7. And about the new infotainment system

The infotainment is the only thing that’s notably new for 2024, as Lexus replaced the far-away touchpad-controlled system with the company’s newest touchscreen and software you’ll find in all the latest Toyota and Lexus products. It changes up the dash design significantly, and while it’s not quite as pretty and perfect looking, the tech upgrade itself is worth the compromise. You’re still more than one touch away from activating the heated/cooled seats (I believe Riswick will hit that later), but for the most part, you’re no longer haplessly swiping through a dated user interface that was arguably one of the worst infotainment systems left in new cars. In short, the upgrade is most definitely an upgrade, but it’s still not perfect.

7. I'd buy the V8, and you should, too

One might assume the hybrid would be cheaper than the V8 because it’s less exciting and offers worse performance, but that would be wrong. The 500h is $3,300 more than the 500, and if that combined with all my other hybrid powertrain thoughts isn’t enough to convince you the V8’s the way to go, I’m sure James can finish the job.

9. What the hell? Why'd you get the pink one?

I know Lexus calls the hue slathered upon Zac's LC 500h as "Copper Crest," but dude, that sucker's pink. And it's fantastic. OK, so I'd probably prefer the shade of electric Flare Yellow my LC 500 Convertible first drive car was painted, but pink sure is preferable to the blah gray of my convertible this time around. I was a little sad when it showed up.