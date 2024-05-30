It's the end of the road for the Bugatti Chiron. Limited to 500 units globally, the W16-powered coupe entered production in 2016, set a top-speed record, and spawned several models. The final Chiron was built in May 2024, but the French brand will soon unveil what comes next.

Bugatti named the final Chiron "L'Ultime," which translates to "the last one" in French. It's a Super Sport model whose livery is inspired by the first Chiron shown to the public when the model was announced at the 2016 Geneva Motor Show. It's finished in Atlantic Blue and French Racing Blue, like the show car, but the colors blend into each other; they were separated by hand-polished aluminum trim on the show car displayed in Switzerland. The color split extends to the wheels, and the grille wears a blue Bugatti emblem created specifically for the model.

The name of places that helped shape the Chiron's career appear on both sides of the last example built. Paul Ricard is the track in the south of France where Bugatti tested pre-production prototypes, for example. Geneva is where the Chiron was presented to the public, and Ehra-Lessien is the German test track where the Chiron became the first car to cross the 300-mph barrier. It reached precisely 304.773 mph.