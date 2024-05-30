Rivian offering big discounts on inventory ahead of 2025 R1 models

Rivian's 2025 R1 models aren't far away from shipping to dealers, observers believe the automaker will announce them at its investor day next month. Before then, the company wants to thin the lots of dealer inventory and is taking huge money off the R1T and R1S in stock in the U.S. and Canada from the 2023 and 2024 model years. Tesla Canada laid it out for both markets, explaining that the savings come from popular options being discounted or made free. Take the 2023 R1T in the image above, on the U.S. Rivian site at the time of writing and asking $86,000 before taxes. The Performance Dual-Motor option that ups horsepower from 533 to 665 is free instead of $5,000. The Max battery adds just $9,100 instead of $19,100 for a new build. The powered tonneau cover is also included; not offered at the moment on new builds, the manual tonneau that can be bought now is $1,800. When we configured a new build as close as possible to this, the total came to $100,800, or $14,800 more than the R1T in stock.

The savings differ between R1S and R1T, greater on the latter. The Max battery in the R1S is $4,000 less at $15,100, whereas it's $10,000 less on the R1T. The Large Battery is $2,000 off on the R1S, adding $7,100 to the bill, while it's $4,000 off for the pickup, costing $5,100. A partial breakdown for U.S. buyers, with discounts in parenthesis:

2023/2024 R1S Quad-Motor Upgrade: $6,000 ($2,000)

$6,000 ($2,000) 2023/2024 R1S Large Battery: $7,100 ($2,000)

$7,100 ($2,000) 2023/2024 R1S Max Battery: $15,100 ($4,000)

$15,100 ($4,000) 2023 R1T Performance Dual-Motor: Free ($5,000)

Free ($5,000) 2023 R1T Large Battery: $5,100 ($4,000)

$5,100 ($4,000) 2024 R1T Large Battery: (Dual-Motor) $3,100 ($6,000)

(Dual-Motor) $3,100 ($6,000) 2024 R1T Large Battery (Performance Dual-Motor and Quad-Motor): $5,100 ($4,000)

Also at the time of writing, the 2023 R1T above was the only one left on the site, and there were no 2023 R1S SUVs available.

According to posters at Rivian Forums, the automaker notified some new-build buyers to lower their pricing by the same amounts as the inventory discounts, then piled more savings on top like a $6,000 Employee Discount offer and the $5,000 Electric Upgrade Offer announced last month for people trading in certain ICE-powered pickups and SUVs. So if you're looking for a Rivian with more than $20,000 off, now's the time.