Porsche GT2 RS mule hits the 'Ring wearing GT3 RS bodywork

When Porsche debuted the 2025 911 GTS this week, we discovered it had added a hybrid while leaving out a few of the 911's iconic ingredients like the analog tachometer (maybe gone for good) and a manual transmission (probably not). Based on spy video from the Nürburgring, there's another iconic ingredient on the way back, though: The 911 GT2 RS. It's been four years since the last, that car using a twin-turbo 3.8-liter flat-six with 691 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque to set production car lap records at tracks from the 'Ring to Road Atlanta. This mule for the new generation is wearing the body panels and graphics from a GT3 RS. The audible turbocharger whine gives away the game; the GT3 RS is powered by a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six.

Autocar reported last year the 2026 911 GT2 will go hybrid just like the 2025 911 GTS. It's also possible the top gun will go with a single turbo instead of the usual twin-turbo setup borrowed from the 911 Turbo, filling in the loss with an electric motor in the gearbox and a lithium-ion battery behind the front seats. Company execs have spoken of using tech from the current 963 World Endurance Championship car that's powered by a 4.6-liter turbocharged V8, and lessons from the previous 919 Hybrid might prove fruitful here as well. Engine displacement won't change, at 3.8 liters, the target output being more than 700 horsepower, some saying Porsche might get close to the four-figure mark — which could be a reason to keep that second turbo. More importantly, "a significant increase in torque" over the previous model is on the way. Aiming to hold weight gain to no more than 220 pounds over the last GT2 RS, owners should enjoy straight-line performance surpassing the 2.8-second 0-60 sprint of before.

And after the Mercedes-AMG One claimed the 'Ring lap record for production cars from the Manthey-prepped last-gen GT2 RS, the trophy might change hands again. Stay tuned for a 2026 market launch.