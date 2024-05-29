Audi played a huge role in shaping the hot-rodded wagon as we know it today, and it's celebrating 25 years of one of its most influential models: the RS4. Announced only for the European market, the commemorative wagon gets more power and a heritage-inspired paint color.

While the RS2 was Audi's first high-performance wagon, the original RS4 stands out as the first one developed by Quattro. It was based on the B5-generation A4 Avant, and it shipped with a 2.7-liter twin-turbocharged V6 designed jointly with Cosworth as well as a specific body kit covered a much wider track. The Sport model launched in 2001 as the sportiest RS4; it's this version of the wagon that Audi was inspired by.

The RS4 Avant Edition 25 Years retains the standard RS4's twin-turbocharged, 2.9-liter V6, but engineers bumped the engine's output to 464 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque. That's an increase of about 20 horsepower. Audi quotes a zero-to-62-mph time of 3.7 seconds, which is nearly half a second quicker than the standard RS4, and a top speed of 186 mph. The RS Sport exhaust system comes standard.

It's not too far-fetched to assume that at least a handful of owners will put that figure to the test on the German Autobahn, so carbon-ceramic brakes come standard. If you exit the highway and point the RS4's nose toward the mountains, you'll be able to count on the manually-adjustable coilovers and the stiffer control arms to deliver the sharp, engaging handling you expect from an Audi wagon with the "RS" emblem on the hatch. There's also a Quattro sport differential, while updated software in the transmission control unit delivers quicker shifts.

The RS4 Avant Edition 25 Years will ship with 20-inch forged wheels wrapped by Pirelli P Zero Corsa high-performance tires, and buyers will also receive a second set of 20-inch wheels mounted on Pirelli P Zero Trofeo RS semi-slick tires for track use. These tires feature Pirelli's Track Adrenaline system, which relies on sensors to give the driver real-time information such as each wheel's pressure and temperature.

Imola Yellow, a color that characterized the B5-generation RS4 Sport, is available on the Edition 25 Years. Enthusiasts can also choose Nardo Gray and Mythos Black. Several design details further set the limited-edition wagon apart, such as gloss black exterior trim and black inserts in the rear lights. Audi removed the roof rails, too. Inside, there's yellow stitching and the car's serial number on the center console.

Audi will build 250 units of the RS4 Avant Edition 25 Years and pricing starts at €142,905, which represents approximately $154,900 at the current conversion rate. For context, the regular-production RS4 Avant carries a base price of €87,500 in Germany (around $94,800). Sales will start in June 2024, and buyers will be given the opportunity to order a matching commemorative watch that's also limited to 250 units.