Donald Trump is reportedly considering an advisory role for Elon Musk

If Donald Trump (left), is re-elected, Elon Musk (right) could have a new entry on his resume. Getty Images

Elon Musk and Donald Trump are discussing a role for him in the White House, the WSJ reported.

Musk and Trump have had a hot-and-cold relationship over the years.

In March, Musk said the US is need of a "red wave" to save it.

There's a chance Elon Musk could be spending more time at the White House if Donald Trump ends up back in office.

The pair have been discussing a potential advisory role for Musk if Trump wins the 2024 election, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Although the title and details of the role are unclear, people familiar with the topic told the Journal that discussions involved ways to give Musk input on border security and economic policies. Still, the position hasn't been fully discussed and might not happen, they said.

Despite his differences with Trump over the past two years, Musk is reportedly privately campaigning for his wealthy peers to pull back their support for Joe Biden, the Journal said. Musk is also working with billionaire investor Nelson Peltz on a plan to invest in a project to prevent voter fraud using data to make sure votes are fairly counted, it said.

Musk has been open about his views on the Biden administration in recent months. In March, the Tesla CEO said on X that he used to vote "100% Dem until a few years ago."

"Now, I think we need a red wave or America is toast," Musk added in the post.

He said in the same month that he has no plans to donate to Trump or Biden.

But before that, his biographer Walter Isaacson wrote in "Elon Musk" that the billionaire had said that "Trump might be one of the world's best bullshitters."

Musk has not committed to endorsing Trump, the Journal said.

Still, according to the Journal, Musk and Trump have been dining together and discussing issues such as immigration, tech, and the Space Force.

"President Trump will be the only voice of what role an individual plays in his presidency," Brian Hughes, a spokesman for the Trump campaign, told the Journal.

Elon Musk didn't immediately respond to Business Insider's request for comment.