2025 Ford Expedition spy photos reveal major exterior overhaul

With the F-150 having recently been refreshed, it only makes sense that Ford would turn its attention next to the Expedition full-size SUV. These spy photos give us an impressively clear look at the styling of what we expect to be the 2025 model, and it definitely pulls from its pickup truck cousin.

The front fascia sees the most changes, adopting the bold C-shaped combination turn-signal and running light units from the F-150. They bracket the main headlight beams, and mark the edges of the light and grille area. It's not quite as tall and rectangular as the truck, though. Naturally, the front bumper has been updated to match the new grille.

Down the sides of the Expedition, we can see that the C-pillar is now hidden behind the glass, giving more of a wraparound look to the greenhouse and a hint of a floating roof cue. There's a new piece of brightwork running along the window sills, too, which kicks up just slightly ahead of the D-pillar.

That bit of brightwork blends into the new taillights that sit higher on the rear and seem to be smaller overall than the current model's. There are detail changes to the rear bumper, and the rear hatch is likely changed, too. But the hatch also has fairly thick camouflage, so it's hard to tell what changes have been made.

The Expedition probably isn't radically different beyond the exterior changes, though, especially as the line was given a relatively robust update just a couple years ago. So expect roughly the same interior, as well as the same turbocharged V6 powertrains. It will probably get BlueCruise hands-free highway driving assist, though. We'll also be curious if Ford finally adds the hybrid powertrain from the F-150 to the Expedition. Considering the light changes and minimal coverings, we're expecting this refresh to launch with the 2025 model year.

