2025 BMW M5 Touring and sedan spied pounding around the Nurburgring

BMW brought us delightful tidings in early May with confirmation it would sell the upcoming M5 Touring here in the U.S. Now, we have fresh spy shots of this super wagon (and its sedan counterpart) flying around the Nürburgring in testing.

Course, we’ve already seen the pair of M5s in spy shots, but this latest set removes some camouflage and shows off greater definition of the bodywork and aero. That front bumper is looking mighty edgy with large openings in the lower portion, augmented by a reasonably proportioned kidney grille. The headlights are the latest style from BMW, and if you take a peek beyond the wheels, you’ll notice gold calipers representing the carbon ceramic brake package for all BMW M cars.

The sedan’s front end looks the same as the Touring, but it’s missing camo on the doors, revealing the slab-sided door design and the flush handles. Around back, the taillights are fully exposed, but of course they look the same as-is on the regular 5 Series. The quad exhaust is just what you’d expect from an M car, but do get a look at that chunky rear diffuser jutting out under the exhaust.

We expect the new M5 and M5 Touring to launch later this year, so stay tuned for more on this upcoming M car that’ll be powered by a V8 PHEV powertrain.

