2025 BMW 3 Series adopts mild-hybrid power across the board

Entering its seventh model year, the 2025 BMW 3 Series sport sedan is getting some updates. They're minor, but they're applied all over, from the exterior to the engine. So let's get into it.

The biggest change is the introduction of 48-volt mild-hybrid assist on every powertrain. The 3.0-liter turbo six-cylinder in the M340i gets the biggest boost from the change, rather literally. With the new electric motor included, output increases to 386 horsepower and 398 pound-feet of torque compared to 382 and 369 respectively. Though 0-60 mph times are unchanged. Similarly, the 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder has the same output as before with 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. Interestingly, though, it's a Miller-cycle engine now. So you'll have that in your back pocket for automotive trivia night at the bar.

BMW claims a number of chassis changes, too, but didn't go into much detail as to the changes. All it highlighted were stiffer rear shock mounts and lighter steering tuning in Comfort mode.

On the outside, BMW stuck to the usual model year updates of new wheel and color options. Inside things are updated a bit more with a new two-spoke steering wheel for the 330i, and a flat-bottom three-spoke wheel for the M340i and 330i with the M Sport package. The dash has received some slight tweaks, mainly with some new ambient lighting around the center air vents. The infotainment has also been updated with new menu structures to make it easier to access functions and not have to dig through as many submenus. We'll judge that for ourselves when we get our hands on the car.

Customers will be able to get their hands on the 3 Series this year. Production of U.S.-market examples starts in Mexico in August. Pricing, including the $1,175 destination charge, is listed below. Adding all-wheel-drive to either model is an extra $2,000.