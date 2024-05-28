2025 Acura MDX prices rise thanks to new tech and audio

Acura revealed the 2025 MDX in April. Now, in advance of the updated flagship crossover arriving at dealers, the brand's released pricing. We'll start with the numbers, prices rising anywhere from $850 to $1,550, with $100 of that being a higher $1,350 destination charge. MSRPs for the latest MDX after destination, and their differences from 2024, are:

Base FWD: $52,250 ($850)

$52,250 ($850) Base SH-AWD: $54,450 ($850)

$54,450 ($850) Technology Package FWD: $57,650 ($1,550)

$57,650 ($1,550) Technology Package SH-AWD: $59,850 ($1,550)

$59,850 ($1,550) A-Spec SH-AWD: $62,850 ($1,050)

$62,850 ($1,050) Advance Package SH-AWD: $67,350 ($2,000)

$67,350 ($2,000) A-Spec Advance SH-AWD: $69,350 (New trim)

$69,350 (New trim) Type S Advance SH-AWD: $76,300 ($1,250)

What's the extra money get? Most importantly, a new infotainment system coded on Google built-in that jettisons the unwieldy and unloved Acura True Touchpad interface for a 12.3-inch touchscreen. Having Google built-in means an enhanced version of Google Maps is on board, along with various apps from the Google Play store (including Android Auto and Apple CarPlay). The center console space formerly reserved for the touchpad and wrist rest houses a wide, shallow bin and an easier-to-access wireless phone charger. Elsewhere in the cabin, there is a new Bang & Olufsen sound system with either 19 or 31 speakers in all but the base trims, better hardware for the AcuraWatch driver assistance suite, and additional sound deadening plus rear laminated glass on most trims. Exterior visual differences are also subtle, with revised lower fascias for both standard and Type S models, new grille inserts for both, and a revised grille surround that removes the chrome lipstick look of the standard MDX. The taillights are now darker, and there are new wheel designs throughout.

There might be a few more Easter eggs for MDX lifers, too. A member at the MDXers forum pointed out that the 2025 Advance trim features a body-colored skirting just like the late third-gen MDX instead of the black skirting applied on the fourth-gen through 2024.

As for those trims, the A-Spec with the Advance Package is new, finally letting buyers combine the A-Spec's sportier appearance with the Advance's luxury and tech features such as 16-way power front seats, a head-up display, and surround-view camera. Acura also puts quilted leather seats in the new trim, the stitched hides once exclusive to the Type S. Above this A-Spec, the Type S loses the base version that sold without the Advance Package, meaning it costs $6,600 more to get into a Type S for 2025. Pricing for the new A-Spec Advance comes in just under where the retired base Type S trim was priced. And since the A-Spec Advance gets quilted leather, the Type S Advance seats are covered in soft-touch Milano leather to help differentiate it from the trim below.