Fisker cancels roadside assistance service in the United States

Fisker is reportedly in talks with several companies about a potential take-over, but a deal hasn't been announced yet and its troubles aren't over. The brand has notified owners of the Ocean, its only production model, that it will no longer provide a roadside assistance service.

"We have an important update regarding our Roadside Assistance services that we want to share with you. Despite our best efforts, we regret to announce that Fisker Roadside Assistance is no longer available," the brand wrote in an email sent to its customers in May 2024.

Several owners posted a screenshot of the email on Reddit, and a spokesperson for Fisker confirmed that roadside assistance is no longer available in our market in a statement sent to website CarScoops. Roadside assistance has already been canned in markets across Europe.

Details about the service still appear on Fisker's website. Roadside assistance was available in all 50 states, 24 hours a day, and 365 days a year. The plan was valid for six years or 60,000 miles after the sale date, whichever came first. It covered a wide range of problems including mechanical disablement, a loss of power, a flat tire, and a lockout. Crucially, the fine print notes that Fisker "reserves the right to revise or discontinue specific roadside assistance benefits at any time without notice or refund, reimbursement, or credit to the owner."

Fisker's recent financial problems are well documented, but the company seemingly believes there's a light at the end of the tunnel. It added three stores to its American dealer network in May 2024: Newport Fisker in Orange County, Fisker of San Jose, and Belford Fisker in New Jersey. These outlets will initially help the brand liquidate its inventory of left-over 2023 cars, which received a big price cut earlier in 2024.

However, Fisker reportedly sent its staff members an email warning of company-wide layoffs that could start on June 28, 2024.