Fuel economy is estimated to be “nearing 50 mpg” combined, but official EPA ratings aren’t out yet. Four regenerative braking modes can be selected via a paddle shifter. You’ll be able to get the hybrid powertrain in both the sedan and hatchback body styles, and Honda says there won’t be a compromise in passenger or cargo space with the powertrain. This powertrain effectively replaces the 1.5-liter-turbo offering, as that engine is dropped from the lineup. With that also comes the loss of the manual transmission on more basic Civic variants. Of course, the Si and Type R still exist, but we will sorely miss the cheaper (and still plenty fun) manual transmission offerings.

Starting with the powertrain roundup, the Hybrid powertrain is a familiar one, as it’s the same smooth-driving two-motor hybrid system (consisting of a 2.0-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder and a pair of electric motors) seen in the recently redesigned Accord and CR-V . However, in the Civic , it’s producing just a smidge less power. Estimated output sits at 200 horsepower and 232 pound-feet of torque, which will make it the torquiest Civic variant south of the Type R – the 2024 Si still eclipses it in horsepower by 5 ponies.

The 2025 Honda Civic is here, and it lands as the 11th generation’s mid-cycle refresh. Honda ’s big news is the addition of a punchy – and efficient – Civic Hybrid variant , but design and tech changes should give folks other reasons to upgrade, too.

If you do want the hybrid, it’s available in both Sport and Sport Touring trim levels. Honda says those hybrid models feature unique spring and damper tuning alongside a specially-developed tire. Active noise cancellation comes on both trims, but Sport Touring Hybrid models go further with wheel resonators for even less road noise. The higher trim also notably features an individual drive mode for more customization of your drive settings beyond the preset modes.

If you don’t want the hybrid powertrain, Honda is still keeping its 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine around as the base model for LX and Sport trims.

All models feature the 2025 Civic’s fresh design language consisting of a sportier front fascia and grille that we’ve already seen previewed. It gets darker taillights, and the hybrid models specifically wear a body-colored lower front spoiler and body-color headlight garnish. The Sport Touring Hybrid gets a trim-specific 18-inch wheel option, and four new colors are available across the lineup including Solar Silver Metallic, Urban Gray Pearl, Blue Lagoon Pearl (sedan-only) and Sand Dune Pearl (hatchback-only).

Everything inside the 2025 Civic might look the same at first glance, but a big tech upgrade arrives for the Sport Touring Hybrid model, as its newly-enlarged 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system will be running Google Built-In software. We’ve seen this implemented elsewhere in the Honda lineup, and now the Civic gets to enjoy Google Maps as its navigation, the Google Assistant for voice control and so many other downloadable applications from the Google Play Store. Interestingly, it’s only the Sport Touring Hybrid that gets this software, as all other Civic trims make do with the pre-refresh system.

Other interior updates consist of a new gray interior color (hybrid-exclusive), standard front USB-C ports and the addition of blind spot monitoring/rear cross-traffic alert to Sport models.

Honda says the 2025 Civic’s pricing will come closer to its on-sale date, which is very soon, as the first examples should be landing at dealers next month. Sedans will come first, and the hatchback models will follow “later this summer.” Honda is predicting that 40% of sales will be the new hybrid model, so expect to see plenty of those filing into dealer lots.

