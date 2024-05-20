Mini John Cooper Works previewed in camo keeping gas performance alive

Curious about the next Mini Cooper JCW? Well, here’s a great sneak peek, as Mini just dropped a cache of photos showing it in race guise and wearing a thin layer of camouflage. We’ve already seen the electric John Cooper Works version of the two-door hardtop Mini, but this is the gas-powered variant.

Many of the design elements we’re seeing here like the grille, front lower side vents, rear bumper and more should make their way to the production car, which Mini says will be revealed this fall. The grille might be new, but it looks a whole lot like the front end we saw on the outgoing Mini Cooper JCW. That said, it adopts the new shape and minimalist vibes from the 2025 Mini we’ve seen in the less-sporty variants. The rear end with its taillights are what we expect from the production car, though the rear diffuser shouldn’t be anywhere near that aggressive.

The specific car you’re looking at here is covered in red and white camo as an homage to the red and white color schemes used in the 1960s for Minis in motorsports. It also has a “37” logo to commemorate the Mini Cooper S’ victory (a car wearing 37) at the 1964 Rallye Monte Carlo.

We still don’t know specs, but since Mini is done with manual transmissions, expect this JCW to feature an automatic paired with an updated version of the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine found in the outgoing model. It should also feature a sportier version of the interior we’ve already seen in the new Cooper. All the details will be made available before the year is out, but for now, enjoy these photos as a preview of what’s to come.