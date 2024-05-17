GM, LG finally agree upon Bolt battery recall settlement

It’s been a few years since General Motors recalled the Chevy Bolt for battery fire risks, but it’s taken until now for the automaker and its battery supplier to reach an agreement on who should pay for the massive action. Automotive News reported that LG Energy Solution and GM reached a proposed settlement, and Bolt owners could get a check out of the deal.

The $150 million settlement would pay owners up to $1,400, though some will get half that amount, depending on the fix they received. While GM replaced the batteries in many cars, owners have most recently received diagnostic monitoring software instead. Those who received a new battery are eligible for the smaller amount.

The defect stemmed from the battery cells, which could contribute to fire risk. GM recalled more than 100,000 Bolts from between 2017 and 2022, including all 2017-2019 models and some newer cars. Most newer Bolts got the monitoring software, which can help diagnose abnormalities in the battery.

The non-replacement fix was not looked upon kindly by owners, many of whom were promised new batteries with warranties. GM initially dragged its feet with replacements, and owners were left waiting for months without communication on the fix. The automaker advised them to park the cars away from structures and limit charging to 80% in the meantime.

A judge still needs to approve the settlement, but both parties are in favor of moving forward, so it’s only a matter of time. When it’s approved, 22,560 owners will receive $1,400, while around 80,000 others will see checks for $700.

The Bolt and Bolt EUV were two of the most affordable EVs on sale until GM discontinued the cars after the 2023 model year. It plans to revive the model by 2025 and will update it to utilize its Ultium EV platform and batteries.

