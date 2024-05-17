90th Anniversary Edition signals end of Jaguar F-Pace in Europe

Jaguar is gradually paring down its global range of models as it prepares to start from scratch in a bid to move upmarket. After the XE and the F-Type, it's the F-Pace's turn to sign off in many countries. Launched in 2016, the company's first SUV — and one of its all-time best-selling models — will retire from the European market later in 2024 with a limited-edition model called 90th Anniversary Edition.

No, the F-Pace isn't turning 90; the name is a reference to nine decades of Jaguar's internal-combustion engines. Based on the R-Dynamic version, the commemorative SUV gets an edition-specific exterior emblem on the hatch and not much else. It features the same blacked-out trim as the R-Dynamic, and Jaguar notes that buyers have several options to choose from including a panoramic roof and tinted windows.

Inside, you'll find sport seats for the front passengers, contrast stitching, and aluminum trim. The S, SE and HSE trim levels can be ordered with the 90th Anniversary package, and the SUV is on sale now in several global markets. We won't get it in the United States, however.

"We have not announced end of production or the final model year [for the F-Pace on the American market]. [Production of] the F-Pace will continue in our Solihull plant for the foreseeable future," a spokesperson for the British company told Autoblog via email.

Now what?

We'll need to be patient to find out what's next. Jaguar has announced plans to shift up a notch or two in the industry's pecking order to take on Bentley, among other brands; as it stands, it's positioned on about the same level as BMW and Mercedes-Benz. This bold move will be accompanied by a shift toward an electric-only range of models. Earlier rumors have detailed three models: a sporty sedan aimed at the Porsche Taycan, a more luxury-focused sedan about as long as the now-retired Bentley Mulsanne, and a big SUV aimed at the Bentayga.

If everything goes according to plan, the first of these three models will land in 2025 on a new, purpose-designed architecture. Until then, with the F-Pace nearly out of the picture the global Jaguar range will consist of the electric I-Pace, the E-Pace crossover and the XF sedan.

