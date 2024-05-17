2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB recalled due to roll-away risk

Mercedes-Benz has issued a small recall that applies to about 300 units of the EQB, which is the electric version of the GLB. Built during the 2022 model year, the crossovers included in the campaign could roll away while parked due to a faulty weld in the front axle's electric motor.

Assigned recall number 24V-331 by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the recall includes 183 units of the 2022 EQB 300 and 100 examples of the 2022 EQB 350 — that's a total of 283 cars. Front-wheel-drive EQBs and the gasoline-powered GLB aren't included in the recall. Mercedes-Benz notes that the affected crossovers were built from February 18, 2022, to January 23, 2023.

The company traced the issue to what it calls a welded spur gear within the front axle's motor. "The weld might fail," it states, which "would allow the differential spur gear to rotate freely from the differential assembly within the front axle electric drivetrain." If that happens, the mechanism's pawl won't prevent the EQB from rolling away, even when the driver selects Park. Using the electronic parking brake — which automatically engages when the EQB is turned off or when the driver's door is opened — prevents the crossover from rolling off, however.

Mercedes-Benz notes that the weld can fail without prior warning. When it fails, it can cause loud rattling noises while driving.

Engineers began looking into the issue in June 2022, when Mercedes-Benz received field reports describing this problem from outside of the American market. It explains that the spur gear's weld breaks "due to excessive material hardness." It notes that the problem doesn't prevent the EQB from driving, because the rear-mounted motor continues to work as-designed even if the front one develops a problem. The brand has received five warranty claims, field reports and service reports, but it's not aware of accidents, injuries or fatalities linked to the issue.

The fix is fairly straight-forward. The issue affects 100% of the recalled EQBs, and owners will need to visit an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealership so that a technician can replace the front axle's motor. The company plans to notify owners by mail before July 9, 2024.

