2025 Kia Sorento Hybrid adopts the family look, costs more

The Kia Sorento Hybrid debuts its new face for the 2025 model year, as expected, one year after the gas-only Sorento introduced squared new looks and a loot box of tech to the three-row midsizer. Here again, "Star Map" lighting and amber daytime running lights frame the front corners, the rear taillights also get the super-thin stellar treatment. New 19-inch wheels do their part to convey the automaker's recent futuristic vibe. The exterior color palette welcomes Cityscape Green, Interstellar Grey, Mineral Blue, and Volcanic Sand.

Inside, there’s a new Dust Blue color treatment available. The base hybrid EX sticks with a carryover instrument cluster with its embedded 4.3-inch TFT screen, and a 12.3-inch infotainment screen. The SX Prestige steps up to the curved panorama display with two 12.3-inch screens, bringing tech like a faster Connected Car Navigation Cockpit and expanded over-the-air updates, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and Digital Key 2.0. The top trim ups the cabin ambience with a standard suede headliner and ventilated front seats, too, all of which makes for a stout year-over-year price increase at the top.

New to the options list are Smart Cruise Control-Machine Learning (SCC-ML), designed to learn and match one's driving style, and Highway Driving Assist 2 with automatic lane change.

MSRPs for 2025 after the $1,375 destination fee, and their changes from 2024 launch pricing, are:

EX: $40,065 ($1,700)

SX Prestige: $48,265 ($4,100)

Kia didn't change prices on the 2024 Sorento Hybrid. The increase on the base trim is in line with what happened to the non-hybrid Sorento, MSRP bumps ranging from $1,500 to $2,500.

Both trims are powered by a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder assisted by a 59-horsepower electric motor and a 1.5-kW battery. Combined output rings in at 227 hp and 258 pound-feet of torque, shifted through a six-speed transmission to the front axle in the base EX.

The EX can be upgraded to AWD for $1,800; the SX Prestige only comes with AWD.