2024 Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio Super Sports close the book

Alfa Romeo is hitting the gas on limited-edition special-edition models of late, as the Italian outfit prepares to get rid of gas entirely. Last year we got the Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio 100th Anniversario editions celebrating the centenary of the four-leaf clover trims, then came Quadrifoglio Carbon Editions celebrating that resin weave, then came Tributo Italiano Editions lauding the home country. Now that the world is closer to the end of the internal combustion Quadrifoglio lineup, Alfa's launched the 2024 Giulia and 2024 Stelvio Quadrifoglio Super Sport models. The Giulia Quadrifoglio Super Sport is limited to 275 units worldwide, 72 coming to the U.S. The Stelvio Quadrifoglio Super Sport is even more limited, rolling out just 175 examples for the world, 52 slated for U.S. purchase.

Both are powered by the brand's twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6 making 505 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque, shifting through an eight-speed automatic to both axles. It would have been wonderful to get the upgraded engine making 520 hp and the mechanical limited-slip differential offered on the 100th anniversary models, especially since the Super Sports are only priced $140 (Giulia) and $660 (Stelvio) below the centenary editions, but it's not to be. Instead, the Super Sports are enhanced outside with a black Quadrifoglio badge, carbon fiber mirror caps, carbon fiber accents in the grille shield, black Brembo calipers, and dark five-hole wheels that are 19 inches on the Giulia, 21 inches on the Stelvio. Inside, special trim includes red carbon fiber on the instrument panel, center console, and door cards, embroidered headrests, and a steering wheel wrapped in leather and Alcantara.

Designers prepped three exterior color options for the Giulia: Bianco Alfa, Metallic Nero Vulcano, or "Three-layer" Rosso Etna. The Stelvio can be had in one of the latter two, not the Bianco Alfa.

The 2024 Giulia Quadrifoglio Super Sport starts at $88,365 after the $1,595 destination charge, representing a $5,400 premium over the standard model. The $95,965 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio Super Sport runs a stiff $7,000 above the standard four-leaf SUV. Orders are open now, deliveries expected in the fall of this year.