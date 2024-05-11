Ford to assemble 300,000 cars a year at Valencia, Spain, plant

MADRID — U.S. automaker Ford plans to assemble 300,000 units of a new model per year at its Spanish plant in the Valencia region starting 2027, Spain's Industry Ministry said on Friday.

The company had said in March it was considering making a new sports utility vehicle (SUV) at its plant in Valencia.

"It is a model that will guarantee the workload for this factory and prepares it for the future," the ministry said in a statement.

Ford currently assembles its Kuga SUV at the plant, which employs 4,800 people, after output of other models was cut back in recent years.

A spokesperson at Ford Spain did not immediately respond to a request for comment.