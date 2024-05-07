2025 BMW M4 CS arrives with more power, sharper handling

Hot on the heels of general updates to its 2025 4 Series and M4 lineups, BMW's stable of track-prepped sport sedan and coupes expands by one for 2025 with the updated M4 CS, which incorporates those updates along with unique performance equipment designed to differentiate it from others in BMW's M4 lineup.

For the uninitiated, CS stands for Competition Sport, and it's the second of three optional performance tiers BMW offers on the M4. It slots between the standard Competition (itself an upgrade from the standard M4) and the ultra-lightweight CSL. The CS's 3.0-liter S58 inline-six gains 20 horsepower over the M4 Competition's, for a total of 543, however it cranks out the same 479 pound-feet of torque. Paired with the standard eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, BMW says it'll do 0-60 in 3.2 seconds on the way to a top speed of 188 mph — or a sub-7:22 lap of the 'ring, whichever floats your boat.

The CS gets its own set of lightweight "v-spoke" wheels and a retuned suspension calibrated specifically for this variant of the chassis. Carbon ceramic brakes and R-compound tires are both available as upgrades, the latter at no cost if you're so inclined. The roof, hood, front splitter, front air intakes, exterior mirror caps, rear diffuser and rear spoiler are all made from carbon fiber, helping keep weight in check.

The exhaust is eight pounds lighter thanks to a titanium silencer. It may sound like BMW's scraping the bottom of the barrel for lightweighting opportunities here, but it's still not nearly as extreme as the CSL. This one still has a back seat, after all, even if the fronts are made of carbon fiber. So are the center console, shift paddles and various bits of trim. All told, the CS weighs about 45 pounds less than the standard Competition, BMW says.

BMW will show the 2025 M4 CS to the world Friday, May 10, during a simultaneous, two-venue unveiling — one at IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race at Laguna Seca in California and the other at the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps World Endurance Car race in Belgium. BMW says customers may place orders starting at the end of May.

