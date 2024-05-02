Ferrari confirms the 812 Superfast's successor will keep the V12 alive

Lamborghini isn't the only supercar manufacturer committed to keeping the V12 alive, and Aston Martin's even updating its V12. Now arch nemesis Ferrari will unveil a successor to the 812 Superfast tonight, and the Italian brand has confirmed that the yet-unnamed model will carry on with 12 cylinders.

Ferrari is trickle-feeding us details about the next addition to its range on its various social media platforms. Embedded below, a short video posted on its Instagram account includes footage of company founder Enzo Ferrari explaining what's so fantastic about the V12 engine.

"One day, Von Karajan said to me: 'Listening to your 12-cylinder engine brings forth a harmony that no maestro will ever be able to interpret,'" he says in Italian. Von Karajan would know: While his career wasn't without controversy, he's widely regarded as one of the best orchestra conductors of his era. The short video then shows an intentionally-blurred clip of the next new Ferrari model screaming its heart out as it speeds off.

Ferrari posted a follow-up preview on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. It's a six-second video that shows flashes of the company's logo, what looks like an engine cover, and the space between a V12 engine's cylinder heads. It also gives the unveiling date: May 3, 2024.

So, what in Enzo's name are we looking at? Your guess is as good as ours. Beyond the V12, we know that whatever is in the pipeline will replace the 812 Superfast, which made its debut at the 2017 Geneva auto show. It's not too far-fetched to assume that the car's basic layout won't change: The V12 will remain front-mid-mounted under a long hood. Time will tell whether the model will be rear- or all-wheel-drive.

Stay tuned: Ferrari will unveil the model tomorrow at 2:00 a.m. in Italy — which is 5:00 p.m. today, May 2, in California and 8:00 p.m. in New York.