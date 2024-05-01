Aston Martin's losses balloon ahead of new model ramp-up

Aston Martin posted a bigger-than-expected first-quarter pretax loss on Wednesday as the British luxury carmaker made fewer cars and burned more cash than analysts anticipated, sending its shares 7% lower.

Aston Martin, which has launched several new cars over the past year including its next-generation sports cars the DB12 and Vantage, stopped production of old models ahead of the ramp-up in production of fresh models later this year.

"Our first-quarter performance reflects this expected period of transition," Chairman Lawrence Stroll said.

The shares fell as much as 14% to their lowest level since November 2022 and were last down 7% by 0837 GMT. The second quarter's performance is expected to be broadly similar to the first but the group kept its 2024 forecast unchanged.