CLARKSTON, Mich. -- The 2024 Lexus TX 350 is an attractive, well-equipped three-row SUV with a legitimate luxury badge in the grille and a competitive pricing tag. This isn’t a challenger brand that’s overcompensating with a lot of goodies or an old-money firm trading off its name. This is a freakin’ Lexus. I liked it. Here’s why.

1. It’s a tremendous value!

The TX 350 has a cavernous interior, room for seven, a 14-inch touchscreen, 12-speaker sound system and heated front seats. I tested one in a cool shade of white dubbed Wind Chill Pearl that contrasts with the smokey 20-inch dark gray wheels. It looks the part of a premium SUV, all for the reasonable price of $55,050, including destination. Given that the average new vehicle costs around $44,000, the TX 350 feels like a well-above-average deal.

2. The TX 350's powertrain is merely serviceable

OK, so you get a nice ride ... powered by a turbocharged four-cylinder, which doesn’t compare well to turbo inline-sixes in the BMW X5 or Mazda CX-90. The TX lumbers at times, as 275 horsepower is adequate but nothing more to move this three-row barge. The 317 pound-feet of torque delivered as low as 1,700 rpm helps acceleration a bit, and the eight-speed automatic is a solid partner. So the powertrain is serviceable, and that philosophy applies to other areas to keep the TX’s price down. This one is front-wheel drive; all-wheel drive adds $1,600 to the sticker.

3. Interior is more sensible than sinful

The cabin is nice but hardly compares to the craftsmanship found in Mercedes and Lincoln SUVs. The black materials feel premium, but even with ambient lighting and grained trim, don’t feel deeply luxurious. (Take a look at our first drive review for more driving impressions.)

The NuLuxe interior trim is synthetic leather, which you may or may not prefer for a variety of reasons. Lexus says it's better for the environment due to generating fewer C02 emissions during the manufacturing process and claims it’s easier to clean. It’s also not leather.

Some luxury interiors feel sinful. The TX feels sensible.

4. Speaking of value ...

If you’re really into saving bucks, the Toyota Grand Highlander, the TX’s genetic alter-ego, is the play. The Grand Highlander — with this powertrain — starts at $44,715 and offers plenty of space and features, without the premium feel of a Lexus. Many Lexus vehicles have shared underpinnings with Toyotas for years, so it’s nothing to get worked up about. But, if value is your play, you owe it to yourself to check out the Grand Highlander.

5. Then again …

Back to my original premise. This is a freakin’ Lexus. The spindle grille, look-at me creases, prominent headlights and snazzy wheels make a statement that most Toyotas don’t. While 55 grand is a nice floor, the TX 550h+ Luxury AWD model takes things all the way to $79,400, offering a higher level of options and a sophisticated powertrain that will make you forget about the Grand Highlander and its demure Toyota bearing.

6. The people seem to like it

The TX is the third-best selling Lexus SUV, behind the RX (not surprising) and the NX (a little surprising). With nearly 10,000 sales through the first quarter, the TX is beginning to produce volume, presumably at a decent profit for Lexus. Adding a large, family-friendly, three-row was a low-risk play and it appears to be paying off for the brand.

The TX is a metaphor for the Lexus SUV lineup, which has a whopping 13 vehicles (including variants). It’s big, and there’s something for everyone.