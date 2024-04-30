2025 BMW M5 rumored to make 718 horsepower, that's the good news

More intel courtesy of BMW whisperer ynguldyn, an oracle concerning future product out Munich who contributes regularly to the Bimmerpost forums. This time the proclamations touch on the 2025 BMW M5, the longtime super sedan that will pull an M5 Touring wagon to the states as well. The bullet points start with powertrains, which will feature the hybrid setup from the XM. In the hottest version of the XM, the so-called XM Label, the twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six and an electric motor combine to produce a square 738 horsepower and 738 pound-feet of torque. In the M5, we're told the paring will make a combined 718 horsepower and 760 lb-ft. These figures generously up the ante from the previous-gen M5's 600 hp and 553 lb-ft.

Next up are dimensions, which are said to grow by 1.4 inches in length and 2.8 inches in width, with wheelbase stretched slightly to make room for the new M5's suspension setup. Assuming that footprint is based on the U.S. variant, the coming M5 will be 197.8 inches long and 76.7 inches wide, making it 2.9 inches wider than today's 2024 540i xDrive.

The price buyers will pay for what is certain to be titanic performance could be a curb weight pegged at 2,435 kilograms. That's 5,368 pounds. If true, it's 1,023 pounds more than the previous M5, and 1,002 pounds more than the 2024 540i xDrive. We write "if true" because this weight is also more than BMW's claimed weight of 5,247 pounds for the battery-electric i5 M60, which would be the biggest potential shock.

No matter where the scale lands, the M5's wheels and tires will expand a tad so as to hustle that heft, going from the 275/40 front and 285/40 rear tires on the last M5's 19-inch wheels to a staggered setup of 285/40 tires on 20-inch front wheels and 295/35 tires on 21-inch rear wheels.

So the M in M5 could stand for "Mega" in an entirely new way. Though that can apply to the M5's German competition, too. The new Porsche Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid throws a combined 670 hp and 686 lb-ft to rollick its 5,302-pound curb weight. We're waiting for info on the updated Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door, but the 2023 variant in plain S guise makes 630 hp and 664 lb-ft and weighs 4,751 pounds. Coming generational updates and the S E Performance trim that puts out as much as 805 hp and 1,047 lb-ft in the latest AMG GT Coupe are going to work the scale harder. However, considering the AMG's output, we might be entering an era where an AMG is the lightest of the Germans, with the best power-to-weight ratio.

The 2025 M5 sedan is said to enter production in July of this year, the wagon in November. We're looking forward to the press conferences for this one.