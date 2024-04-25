Ram wants you to know that the RHO is NOT the TRX replacement

The 2025 Ram 1500 RHO brings TRX off-road capability in a lighter, cheaper package, albeit with significantly less power. And that will be appealing for a lot of people, but its arrival in the wake of the Hellcat-powered TRX surely has fans (and us, admittedly) asking, "Does this mean you guys are done with the really crazy stuff?" Well, Ram's Global Operations Officer Bob Broderdorf told the press at the launch of the RHO that the new truck is not a replacement for the TRX.

Broderdorf then went on, talking about how he and the Ram folks know it's not as powerful, and that's partly why the brand isn't aiming this as a full TRX successor. And he talked about how Ram has the experience and the expertise in-house to build extreme vehicles like the TRX.

He did not, however, confirm one way or another that something even more radical than the RHO was coming to properly replace the TRX.