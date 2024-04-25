2025 Ram Rebel X and Warlock join the Hurricane-powered Ram 1500 range

The big news in off-road 2025 Ram 1500 pickups is, of course, the new RHO with its TRX body and suspension, but lower price and Hurricane engine. But it's not the only Ram 1500 that has just been revealed with a penchant for dirt. It launched two other trims for two other purposes and price points. Among them is the Rebel X, which adds additional features for comfort and capability for off-road use over the regular Rebel. And then there's the Warlock, which continues from last year, but with the new straight-six.

2025 Ram 1500 Rebel X

The Rebel X is the range-topping Rebel, and it celebrates 10 years of the nameplate. It's built off the Rebel Level 2 equipment group, which adds features such as the 14.5-inch center touchscreen, passenger-side infotainment screen, panoramic sunroof, heated front and rear seats, heated wheel, dual phone charging and 19-speaker Harman Kardon sound system among many others. From there it adds a number of extra features including a new Rough Road Cruise Control. In addition to maintaining speed on dirt roads, it also continuously adjusts suspension damping and steering weight as needed. It would seem like it might be for low speed, similar to Toyota's Crawl Control or Ford's Trail Control, but Ram didn't go into deep detail about it. Additionally, the Rebel X gets special logo decals, high-bolster seats, the paddle shifters and console shifter from the G/T package and red interior accents. Otherwise it gets the same 1-inch suspension lift, Bilstein shocks, 33-inch tires on 17-inch wheels, softer rear anti-roll bar, sport hood, black bumper, skid plate, LED fog lights and other black exterior accents as a Rebel. It also gets the standard-output Hurricane twin-turbo 3.0-liter engine with 420 horsepower and 469 pound-feet of torque. It starts at $66,190 with destination