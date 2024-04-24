2025 BMW i4 and 4 Series Gran Coupe refreshed with tweaks throughout

The 2025 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe and battery-electric 2024 i4 (which only comes in Gran Coupe form) have emerged from the Munich design studio with subtle refreshes. On all but the top trims, the new kidney grille surrounds come in matte chrome as standard and with the optional M Sport Package, instead of the Satin Aluminum or Cerium Grey hues of today. More shapely headlights house a single LED module instead of dual beams, plus the new DRL design migrating through BMW's lineup that looks like illuminated quotation marks. When the keyholder gets within 10 feet of the car, the lights perform a "welcome" animation.

The top-shelf M440i and i4 M50 trims step up to the Full LED Headlights that are optional on lower trims as part of the Shadowline Package. Fitment on any trim switches out the taillights for the Laserlight units first seen on the BMW M4 CSL. The kidney grille surrounds on these two come in high-gloss black as standard and with the M Sport Package.

The four- and six-cylinder engines in the 4 Series GC get help from 48-volt mild hybrid tech. A base 2.0-liter four-cylinder running on the Miller cycle has seen small internal improvements to components like the ignition system and exhaust gas routing. Output stands at 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, same as today, while in back, the tailpipe finishers grow from 3.5 inches wide to four inches wide. For the 3.0-liter inline-six, the 375 hp and 398 lb-ft standard output figures can benefit from an 11-hp boost from the 48V system, taking horsepower up to 386, four more ponies than the current M440i can muster. On the xDrive all-wheel-drive version, the 2025 M440i can get from standstill to 60 miles per hour in 4.3 seconds, 0.1 second quicker than before.

New wheel options include a two-color, 20-inch BMW Individual Aero rims for the combustion models with the M Sport Package. New palette colors are Cape York Green Metallic and Red Metallic.

A more comprehensive rework happens inside, where BMW's added its newest tech touches and trim to the occupant experience. The standard steering wheel on all but the top trims is a two-spoke unit with a polygonal rim, the M Sport Package swapping that for a three-spoke steering wheel with a flat bottom. The M Sport wheels on the top trims feature a red stripe at the 12 o'clock position, that stripe is black in lower trims with the same package.

In BMW Operating System 8.5, the map screen is always displayed on the home screen. UI designers have made it easier to input destinations, and in the i4, the nav system allows the driver to choose a desired state of charge at a journey's midpoint and destination in 5% increments. EV drivers can also choose preferred stations, the routing system sticking to those unless there are none available without a lengthy detour. As the driver gets closer to the station, the system also increases how often it checks in on the status of available chargers.

BMW's familiar row of buttons still lines the left side of the screen, and a new QuickSelect feature means that a horizontal swipe on some buttons extends a range of related functions. This flattens the menu structure, increasing the number of menu options available from the home screen. Drivers can use voice controls for a wider range of features, and the display screen will visually respond to certain inputs, such as showing a gas pump when asking for directions to a service station. Voice controls also apply to things like the climate control and heated steering wheel, and gesture controls can be used to change the direction of the air vents. And owners can add a personal eSIM for connectivity, enabling data throughput using the owner's personal cellphone service as opposed to the sedan's subscription-based, in-car SIM.

More materially, a smoother Sensatec upholstery comes standard on the instrument panel and seats, joined by BMW's usual range of leather options. New trim looks include M Fine Brushed Aluminum, Fineline Light open-pore wood, and Grey Blue Ash open-pore wood. A Galvanic finish for the gear selector, BMW iDrive Controller, and Start/Stop button is also an option.

Production of the 2025 4 Series Gran Coupe and 20205 i4 begins in July, prices will be announced closer to launch.