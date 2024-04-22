The new Ford Mustang's V8 is available as a crate engine

Ford's commitment to the V8 isn't limited to its range of models. The brand offers enthusiast several eight-cylinders in its catalog of crate engines, and it just added the updated 5.0-liter Coyote engine that it developed to power variants of the 2024 Mustang to the portfolio.

Assigned part number M-6007-M50D, the V8 is nearly identical to the unit found in the Mustang GT. It's an all-aluminum, 32-valve unit fitted with direct and port fuel injection, high-flow cylinder heads, and dual throttle bodies, and it develops 480 horsepower at 7,150 rpm and 415 pound-feet of torque at 4,900 in its standard configuration. If you want more power, that's an option as well: Ford makes a supercharger kit that increases horsepower and torque to 810 and 615, respectively, when the V8 burns premium fuel. It even comes with a warranty.

Note that you'll need to gather other parts before you can stuff the 5.0 in the engine-less F-100 sitting on the side of your house. The kit includes an engine harness and a dual-mass flywheel, but the powertrain control module (PCM), the alternator, and the mounts need to be purchased separately. Ford also sells other optional extras, including an air conditioning kit and a plastic engine cover with a "5.0" emblem.

Putting a new Mustang engine in your project isn't cheap; Ford charges $11,500 for the V8, and the aforementioned supercharger costs an additional $9,995. That's a huge investment, but the trade-off is the peace of mind that comes with using new, warrantied factory parts.

What would you drop the V8 in?

