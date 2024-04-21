2024 Aston Martin DBX707 gets light updates, becomes only DBX

Aston Martin's first and only SUV, the DBX, is getting a light update, and there are two main changes. The first is that, there isn't actually a regular DBX anymore. According to the company, the DBX707 with the high-output twin-turbo V8 and 697 horsepower and 663 pound-feet of torque has been the clear favorite among buyers. So now it's the only way you can get the SUV.

Secondly, it's had a bit of an interior overhaul. The curviness of the panels has been toned down, and more of an emphasis on having a split between the driver and passenger sides, as well as the upper and lower sections with the infotainment screen and air vents. Many of the physical controls including the steering wheel, door handles and air vents have been updated, too, and the dash-mounted gear selector buttons disappearing in favor of a small toggle lever in the center console similar to what Porsche uses. And as for the screens, the instruments are displayed on a 12.3-inch screen, and the infotainment is on a 10.25-inch unit. Aston also notes that there are additional chrome accents and larger veneer sections. The latter can use oak or ziricote wood, titanium mesh, carbon fiber or piano black trim.

Owners have the choice of a few basic upholstery choices. There's the Inspire Comfort choice with "matrix embroidery" and quilted leather, and there's also the Inspire Sport with "vector embroidery" and Alcantara. Q by Aston Martin can provide a much more custom interior scheme, as well.

There are a few minor changes elsewhere on the DBX707. The shocks and air springs have been retuned, and the flush-mounted door handles pop-out when you apprach the SUV. There are five new paint colors and a couple new wheel finishes, plus new side mirrors with flush glass. And finally, the DBX707 now comes with a standard 14-speaker, 800-watt sound system.

Pricing wasn't given, but production starts soon in the second quarter of this year, with deliveries coming in the same quarter

