2025 Maserati GranCabrio Folgore is the third flash of Modena lightning

The debut of the 2025 Maserati GranCabrio Folgore completes Maserati's initial trio of battery-electric offerings, the Atlantis High powertrain in this car complementing the Nettuno V6-powered GranCabrio Trofeo that Maserati debuted in February. The first of its kind, the GranCabrio Folgore establishes the six-figure, four-seat, battery-electric luxury grand tourer convertible segment until something like an electric Porsche 911, Mercedes-AMG SL, or reborn Jaguar XKR comes along. At speeds of up to 31 miles per hour, the roof available in five colors folds in 14 seconds and raises in 16. With the top up, trunk space shrinks from the coupe's 9.5 cubic feet to 6.1 cubic feet. Stow the top, there are 4.6 cubic feet available for soft-sided bags. Neck warmers built into the seats come standard, a wind blocker lives on the options menu.

Built around the same 92.5-kWh (83 kWh usable) T-shaped battery and three-motor drivetrain as on the GranTurismo Folgore, maximum output differs from actual output: Each motor can produce 402 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque, but the full 1,206 hp needs to wait on stouter battery options. With today's chemistry, Maserati engineers decided to restrain combined output to 751 hp and 996 lb-ft., with even that figure only unlocked in Corsa mode with launch control. The catapult shot to 60 miles per hour is estimated at about 2.7 seconds; top speed is 180 miles per hour.

Shoppers will get a choice of six wheels in staggered 20-inch front and 21-inch rear sizes. Two of those wheel designs are aero-focused and wrapped in EV-specific rubber. Maserati gave a WLTP estimated range of up to 278 miles on a charge, an EPA-rated estimate of 250 miles, which would be on the aero options. Plugging into a DC fast charger capable of 270 kW is said to replenish the battery from 20% to 80% in 18 minutes, and add 62 miles in five minutes.

The interior's a mix of reborn Maserati and the special touches applied to the hardtop electric sibling, meaning the quartet of digital displays (gauge cluster, infotainment, HVAC, and clock), 18-way front seats in recycled Econyl or leather, 16-speaker Sonus Faber audio, and carbon fiber trim inlaid with copper filaments. The automaker's also giving owners a wallbox with purchase, and has hooked up a single-pay system to use a range of chargers from different infrastructure companies.

Order books open in August, and Maserati anticipates deliveries beginning in Q4 this year. Pricing isn't out yet, but with the hardtop GranTurismo Folgore costing $210,000, figure something in the $225,000 range.