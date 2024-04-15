New but old: 2024 Morgan Plus Four's wooden frame merges with modernity

While most of the global automotive industry pushes forward to reach the newest and most advanced designs possible, Morgan is clinging to its heritage like a Maine deer tick in April (ask me how I know). The company recently announced the new Plus Four, an evolution of the decades-old design that retains its iconic underpinnings with a few modern enhancements.

Morgan didn’t do away with the car’s wooden frame, opting for a hand-formed aluminum body over ash wood, in a process it calls “21st Century Coachbuilding.” That wood is mated to an aluminum platform that carries the braking, suspension, and electronics. The body also gets updated lighting, a new front splitter, mirrors, and better aerodynamics than previous models.

Powering the Plus Four is a BMW 2.0-liter four-cylinder, but Morgan didn’t elaborate on specs or performance. The car’s standard suspension setup includes new spring rates and revised valved dampers, and the optional Dynamic Handling Pack adds single-way adjustable dampers, springs, and a rear anti-roll bar.

Open-top driving is nowhere near as fun if nobody can hear your stereo, so Morgan gave the new Plus Four a new Sennheiser audio system with lightweight components and updated speaker grilles that mirror the louvers on the car’s hood. Users also get more control over the system with a new LCD screen and a volume knob with integrated track skips and pause functionality.

Every 2024 Plus Four comes “bespoke as standard,” meaning buyers get “almost endless” color choices and materials. Even so, the standard Scottish leather and fresh interior lighting fixtures should feel pretty nice without much customization work.

The Morgan Plus Four is now available for order in the UK and Europe, and hopeful buyers can start test-driving the car in June, though production begins in May. Morgan said the new car will be its first four-wheeler to receive U.S. homologation but noted that it’s still working on getting approval for sales here. Pricing starts at £62,500 (around $77,890 at today's rates).