Dodge Charger Daytona First Editions detailed in order guides

Dodge already said it is launching the 2024 Charger Daytona in entry-level R/T trim and a more powerful Scat Pack trim. Mopar Insiders' dealer contacts gave the outlet a look at order guides for the coupe and sedan, revealing there will be five variants of these two trims — two for the R/T and three for the Scat Pack. According to the guides, the First Editions will only offer three exterior colors: Diamond Black, Triple Nickel, and White Knuckle. Starting with the R/T, as previously announced, they come with the eStage 1 Upgrade that adds 40 horsepower in PowerShot mode, taking peak output to 496 hp and 404 pound-feet of torque. The base configuration will come with the Demonic Red Seats with red and silver stitching and perforated inserts. Also standard is the Plus Group of heated and ventilated leather front seats and heated back seats, interior ambient lighting, a 16-inch gauge cluster, LED headlights with a full-width LED light bar, and illuminated door handles. Outside, the car sits on 20-inch aluminum wheels.

The second variant sheds the red interior but adds the Sun & Sound Group of a fixed tinted glass roof and 18-speaker, 914-watt Alpine audio. The Blacktop Appearance Package comes along as well, fitting dark 20-inch aluminum wheels on 255/45 all-season tires and some dark R/T graphics.

On the Scat Pack, the standard eStage 2 Upgrade takes ups peak output by 80 hp temporarily, to 670 hp. All of them also get the Track Pack, bundling six-piston Brembo front brakes, staggered Goodyear Eagle F1 SuperCar 3 tires sized 305 in front, 325 in back, leather and suede performance seats, and a driver experience recorder. The bottom floor on the Scat Pack starts with a variant that gets the Sun & Sound Group of glass roof and Alpine audio. Above that, the next variant adds the Plus Group to the aforementioned. And at the top of the First Editions, the third version adds the Carbon & Suede Package of carbon fiber mirror caps and Dark Bee badges on the fenders, and dark 20-inch aluminum wheels outside. Of note, these wheels are 11 inches wide, two inches more than the 20-inch wheels on the R/T. Inside, the package gets a carbon fiber center console, carbon instrument panel and door trim inlays, suede lining on the instrument panel bolsters, and suede up the A-pillar to the suede headliner.

Dealer order books are said to open April 22, a retail configurator coming shortly after. As with all of special edition Dodges of late, interested shoppers will need to track down a dealer with allotment using the Dodge Horsepower Locator on Dodge Garage.