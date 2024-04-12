In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor, Electric, John Beltz Snyder. The big news of the week is the reveal of the 2025 Toyota 4Runner. Chevy teased the 2025 Corvette ZR1, Alfa Romeo previewed its Milano EV and BMW announced the M5 Touring. Tesla cut the price on the Model Y, canceled a lower-cost EV and is doubling down on robotaxis. Disneyland's Tomorrowland cars are going electric. This week, we've been driving the Toyota GR Corolla and Supra, as well as the Kia EV9.

Autoblog Podcast #827

